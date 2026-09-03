Universal Orlando to close long-running Animal Actors show

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The Brief Animal Actors On Location will end its run at Universal Studios Florida after 36 years. The live show will close in November to make way for "a new experience," Universal said. Animal Actors is a live show featuring trained animals that participate in skits to demonstrate how animal actors are trained for film and TV projects.



Animal Actors On Location!, one of the remaining opening-day attractions at Universal Studios Florida, will have its final performances in November.

Universal Orlando is closing another attraction.

Animal Actors On Location, one of the last remaining opening day attractions at Universal Studios Florida, will close for good this fall.

The show will have its last performances on Nov. 2, with the attraction permanently closed starting Nov. 3.

In a statement, Universal said the attraction is closing to "make way for a new experience."

Universal's long-running show

The live show opened at the park on June 7, 1990, as Animal Actors Stage.

That version of the show was replaced with Animal Planet Live, which ran from 2001 to 2006.

In 2006, after the Animal Planet partnership ended, the show was changed to Animal Actors On Location.

The show features trained cats, dogs and other animals performing in live skits and audience participation segments to demonstrate how animal actors are trained for film and TV projects.

"The show has been a part of Universal Studios Florida since the park's opening, and we are grateful for the countless memorable moments it has provided our guests over the years," Universal said in a statement.

The other remaining opening day attractions are E.T. Adventure and the Horror Make-Up Show (which is temporarily closed for a major refresh).

New attractions on the way

Universal has not yet said what will replace Animal Actors On Location!

The company said more details will be shared "at a later time."

The closure comes after Universal shuttered Fast & Furious - Supercharged on Aug. 16.

Universal is building a Fast & Furious coaster at the former site of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. It's set to open in 2027.