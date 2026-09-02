Surfer reports shark bite at New Smyrna Beach, officials say

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The Brief A shark reportedly bit a surfer's foot on Wednesday morning at New Smyrna Beach. Beach Safety found the man getting his foot bandaged at the beach. He declined additional medical treatment. The man told Beach Safety members that he was out in the water surfing when he was bit.



A surfer reported that he was out in the ocean at New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday morning when a shark bit his foot, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

What we know:

The man reported the shark bite shortly after 11 a.m., according to Alex Miller, spokesperson for Volusia County Beach Safety.

Beach Safety members found the man at the beach being treated for an injury to his right foot. He reportedly declined further treatment from first responders, Miller said.

The man said he was out surfing when he was bitten, Miller said, adding that he did not share any other details and eventually left the area.