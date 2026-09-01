Man sought after custom statue destroyed outside Cocoa Beach's Cosmik Tiki

The Brief Cocoa Beach police are searching for a man accused of destroying a custom statue outside Cosmik Tiki, causing at least $15,000 in damage. Surveillance video also shows a second man, who police have identified as a person of interest. Investigators say the suspect also tore up campaign signs and is wanted on a felony criminal mischief charge.



Cocoa Beach police are searching for a man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage after he was caught on surveillance video toppling a custom-made statue outside a local business.

Police released newly obtained video showing a shirtless man allegedly knocking over the statue outside Cosmik Tiki on North Atlantic Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Investigators have also identified a second man seen with the suspect as a person of interest.

What they're saying:

The owners, Kevin Key and Noel Heik, estimate the damage at at least $15,000. They said the custom-built statue cannot be repaired.

Heik described what was captured on camera.

"He walked up to our spaceman, grabbed it, said, 'Hey, look at this!' and starts shaking it violently. And then jumps onto the top of the spaceman's hands and levers it over, unseats it from the concrete and smashes it over on its side. And then for good measure, he rolls it around and smashes it."

Key said the statue was destroyed beyond repair.

"We've made it totally irreparable. It's shattered. Hands were shattered, face was shattered, neck was shattered."

Police said the suspect was also seen tearing up campaign signs nearby. He is wanted on a felony criminal mischief charge.

Why you should care:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the person of interest is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department or Crimeline. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.