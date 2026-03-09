What are Safe Haven Baby Boxes? 11 locations in Florida

The Brief Florida's Safe Haven laws provide a legal way for parents to surrender a newborn up to 30 days old at a hospital or fire station, an alternative that could have prevented the tragic drowning of Anne Mae Demegillo’s baby. Following Demegillo’s arrest for manslaughter, Sheriff Rick Staly said the baby could have possibly lived if it wasn't left in the toilet to drown. By utilizing a Safe Haven box, a parent can remain anonymous and ensure their infant receives immediate medical care and a path to adoption without facing criminal charges.



A Flagler County baby girl – who was born sometime after 3 a.m. on March 5 in a toilet, died shortly after she was born.

What we know:

The baby girl – born to Anne Mae Demegillo, 20, of Palm Coast – weighed approximately 3 pounds and six ounces and was 18.7 inches long. Demegillo is now charged with manslaughter in connection to her baby's death.

"Based on the M.E.'s report, she clearly was alive long enough to inhale water," Staly said, explaining – that according to preliminary reports from a medical examiner – the baby died from drowning.

The Flagler County Sheriff's office reported that after the baby died, Demegillo wrapped the baby up and hid her in a duffle bag in her closet before going about her day. She then returned it the evening to bury her child's body in a shallow grave in the backyard. At no point did Demegillo contact emergency services for assistance, the sheriff's office said.

Staly said there's a possibility the girl could have lived if she hadn't remained in the water and drowned.

Flagler County Chief Deputy Joseph Barile said the sheriff's office encourages anyone who can't take care for a newborn to surrender the child to any fire station, police department or hospital.

Florida Safe Haven Law

What we know:

In Florida, people can surrender a child up to 30 days old to hospitals, fire stations or EMS providers, police stations, by calling 911 or in a Safe Haven Baby Box.

People can utilize Safe Haven Baby Boxes – a safe and legal option for parents in crisis who are unable to care for their infant – to place the child in a climate-controlled box at secure locations. This allows for complete anonymity. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available to answer any questions at 1-866-99BABY1.

Florida currently has 11 Safe Haven Baby Boxes located at various fire departments throughout the state:

Crestview Fire Station 1: 321 Woodruff Avenue, Crestview

Chiefland Fire Department: 16 NE 1st Street, Chiefland

Newberry Fire Station #28: 310 NW 250th Street, Newberry

Bronson Fire Department: 655 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson

Marion County Fire Station #2: 2189 NE 180th Lane, Citra

MLK First Responder Campus: 505 NW MLK Jr. Avenue, Ocala

Marion County Fire Rescue: 1400 SW 6th Avenue, Ocala

Citrus County Fire Rescue: 800 N Rock Crusher Road, Crystal River

Hernando County Fire Department: 3445 Bob Hartung Court, Spring Hill

Collier County EMS: 790 Logan Boulevard, North Naples

Palm Coast Fire Department: 1250 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast

A Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at the EMS Central fire station in Marion County, Florida. (Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue)

There are over 100 baby boxes located across the United States. To find a location near you, click here.