Universal's Jurassic Park River Adventure closing for nearly year-long refurbishment

article

The Brief Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closing in January to begin a lengthy refurbishment. The ride will be closed for 10 months, from Jan. 5, through Nov. 19, according to Universal Orlando. Universal hasn't shared any details about the ride's refurbishment.



Jurassic Park River Adventure, the Islands of Adventure water ride based on the "Jurassic Park" films, will be closed for several months for a lengthy refurbishment.

The ride will be closed starting Jan. 5, with the refurbishment set to last through Nov. 19, according to Universal Orlando’s website.

Universal has not shared any details about what work will be done to the ride during its closure.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Thrilling water ride

Jurassic Park River Adventure is an opening day attraction at Islands of Adventure. It opened with the park back in May 1999.

The attraction is described as a water thrill ride. Riders board large rafts that take them through scenes featuring dinosaurs, including a giant T. rex. It ends with an 85-foot plunge, which was the tallest drop for a theme park water ride when the ride was built.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Other 2026 refurbishments

Other attractions and experiences at Universal Orlando will undergo temporary closures this year.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida will be closed Jan. 12 through winter 2026.

Hogwarts Express, the train that connects The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley, will be closed Feb. 9-23.

Later in the year, Volcano Bay, Universal’s water park, will begin a seasonal closure, meaning it will get extended downtime. The park will be closed Oct. 26 and is expected to reopen around March 24, 2027, according to Universal.