Undocumented immigrant arrested in Florida by ICE following murder conviction

The Brief Phillip Harkins has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers following his release earlier this month from the Florida Department of Corrections. ICE officials say the undocumented immigrant from Scotland has a "lengthy criminal history." Prior to Harkins release, he served a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of a United States citizen during a drug deal in 1999.



What led to the arrest?

What we know:

ICE officials say they arrested and plan to remove Phillip Harkins, who they say is a convicted murderer and criminal undocumented immigrant, from Scotland, upon his release from the Florida Department of Corrections on Aug. 18.

Harkins served a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of a United States citizen during a drug deal in 1999 and is currently detained at the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida.

Authorities say he was ordered removed by an immigration judge in August 2002.

What they're saying:

"ICE will not allow criminal illegal aliens to evade justice or remain in the U.S. unlawfully," Garrett Ripa, ICE ERO Miami Field Office Director, said. "This arrest underscores our unwavering commitment to enforcing immigration laws and removing dangerous individuals who threaten the safety and security of our communities. Illegal aliens who violate our laws and harm American citizens will face the full force of law for their crimes and then will be removed from the U.S."

ICE: Undocumented immigrant has ‘lengthy criminal history’

The backstory:

ICE officials say that Harkins has a lengthy criminal history.

On June 13, 1996, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) arrested him for possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. He was convicted of the offenses on Jan. 13, 1997, by the Duval County Court.

On Feb. 4, 2000, JSO arrested Harkins for homicide. After posting bond, officials say he fled to Scotland to evade the pending charges in Duval County, Florida. Following a prolonged extradition legal battle in Scotland, Harkins was extradited to the U.S. and convicted of murder and first-degree armed robbery on May 17, 2018. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with credit for 5,631 days served in the United Kingdom for other crimes.