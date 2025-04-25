Previously deported undocumented immigrant arrested in Florida after sex crimes with teen: Deputies

The Brief An undocumented immigrant has been arrested after authorities say he sexually battered a teenage boy while playing hide-and-seek in Florida. Deputies said Cobos-Carmona was previously released under the Biden administration's catch and release policies. Samuel Cobos-Carmona, 20, is being charged with lewd lascivious battery on a victim of 12 to 16 years of age.



An undocumented immigrant who was previously deported has been arrested after authorities say he sexually battered a teenage boy while playing hide-and-seek in Florida.

Samuel Cobos-Carmona, 20, is being charged with lewd lascivious battery on a victim of 12 to 16 years of age.

Deputies make arrest after investigation

What we know:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on April 13 when Cobos-Carmona befriended the victim, a 13-year-old boy, as well as an 8-year-old child.

Deputies said Cobos-Carmona then sexually assaulted the 13-year-old boy in the woods behind a family member's home.

Officials said they arrested Cobos-Carmona the day after, and he admitted to the crime.

Samuel Cobos-Carmona, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in the woods behind a family member's home, deputies say. (Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Undocumented immigrant previously deported

The backstory:

Officials said Cobos-Carmona first entered the United States illegally in 2021 but was caught and deported to Mexico.

They said he illegally returned in 2022 and arrived in Florida after fleeing Texas authorities.

Deputies said they lates found him in July 2024 in Sarasota. However, officials said he was released under the Biden administration's catch and release policies.

‘They ought to be ashamed of themselves’

What they're saying:

"People often question why myself and my fellow sheriffs in the state of Florida are working with our federal partners to round individuals like this up to get them the h*** out of here," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said. "This is why."

Prummell also criticized cities and states with sanctuary policies that limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

"They ought to be ashamed of themselves," he said, accusing those jurisdictions of putting the safety of undocumented immigrants over American citizens.

What's next:

Authorities said they will work with local and federal prosecutors to make sure Cobos-Carmona is imprisoned and, if ever released, deported.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: