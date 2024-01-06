ULA Vulcan rocket launch: What to know, how to watch, mission overview

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan VC2S rocket is launching for Florida's Cape Canaveral in less than two days.

This will be ULA's first certification mission from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral.

What is the mission?

The rocket will deliver the Astobotic Peregrine commercial lunar lander into a highly elliptical orbit more than 220,000 miles above Earth to intercept the Moon. The rocket will also carry a Celestis Memorial Spaceflight Payload into deep space.

On Friday, the Vulcan rocket was rolled out to the launch pad in preparation for the flight.

The ashes of nearly 200 people – including former Star Trek stars – will also launch up into orbit.

Celestis, a company that transports ashes from Earth to a heavenly burial ground in space, has dubbed the launch the Enterprise Mission, in tribute to the fictional space-exploring "starship" at the center of the Star Trek universe.

Once its deliveries are completed, it will remain in solar orbit and be nicknamed Enterprise Station.

A Central Florida family is also taking part in the mission as they prepare to send their mother into space – her last dying wish.

When is the launch?

The launch is slated to happen on Monday, January 8 at 2:18 a.m. from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

How to watch the launch?

You can watch the launch live on the FOX 35 app. A live stream player will also be embedded in this article to watch the launch.