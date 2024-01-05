Central Florida family sending loved ones ashes to final resting place in space

It’s not just science heading to space. Families are also sending their loved ones ashes to a final resting place among the stars.

The special mission launches at 2:18 a.m. on Monday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a brand-new Vulcan rocket made by ULA.

A Central Florida family is taking part in the launch to make their loved ones dying wishes a reality. The Biernacki siblings lost their mom more than 10 years ago, and her last request was to send her ashes to space.

"It’ll be a promise coming to fruition that I made over 10 years ago," said Eric Biernacki whose mom's ashes are on board the rocket sitting on the launchpad on Friday.

Eric lost his mom back in 2012 to an aggressive form of leukemia. His mom, Christine Horner Biernacki, was an accomplished professor teaching biology and nutrition classes at Stetson university for 18 years.

After raising her sons, the devoted mother didn’t earn her PhD until later in life.

"I’m in my 40s now. I have no idea how she did that," exclaimed Eric. "If I had to pick two words to sum her up, I would say brilliant and selfless."

Christine always loved science and Star Trek which makes the send-off even more special. Her ashes are joining several of the original Star Trek cast members who will also spend eternity in space.

"Our Enterprise Flight will fly on out into deep space where it will put itself into a heliocentric orbit around the sun – a forever orbit around the sun," said Colby Youngblood whose company Celestis Inc. is behind the mission.

He says they offer several different options for families to send their loved ones to different areas in space because people are looking for new ways to memorialize family members.

"The idea of a traditional burial is changing rapidly, and they’re anticipating cremation rates to be as high as 80% in 5 to 10 years," he added.

The Biernacki’s plan to watch the rocket lift off in Titusville and say space will take on a brand-new meaning knowing their mom is always out there.

"I’m a stargazer, to begin with, but that will always be there that she is aboard the enterprise in deep space," Eric concluded.

There are more than 200 loved ones ashes from all over the world on the flight.