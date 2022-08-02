ULA to launch rocket mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida

article

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is putting the final touches on its Atlas V rocket ahead of a big launch for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday.

Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.

Officials say this is the last spacecraft to find its home among five other satellites already in space.

"Equipped with powerful scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors to protect our nation 24/7, the SBIRS spacecraft continue to serve as the tip of the spear for global missile warning as ballistic missile threats proliferate around the world," according to the ULA website. "These infrared sensors, and others in a constellation of persistent overhead satellites, collect data that allow the U.S. military to detect missile launches, support ballistic missile defense, expand technical intelligence gathering and bolster situational awareness on the battlefield."

This is the 95th Atlas V rocket launch.

Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:29 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. You can watch it live during Good Day Orlando on FOX 35.