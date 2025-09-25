ULA rocket launches 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet satellites into space

The Brief A United Launch Alliance (ULA) launch took place around 8:09 a.m. Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket launched 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet satellites into space. Project Kuiper's mission is to provide fast, reliable internet to customers around the world using a constellation of more than 3,200 LEO satellites.



Another batch of Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband satellites took flight Thursday morning from Florida's Space Coast.

ULA Atlas V launches Kuiper 3

What we know:

A ULA Atlas V rocket is delivering another batch of Project Kuiper satellites into space for Amazon. The rocket, configured with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters and a medium-length payload fairing, launched the satellites on the Kuiper 3 mission.

Project Kuiper is Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite broadband network. Its mission is to provide fast, reliable internet to customers around the world, including those in unserved and underserved communities, using a constellation of more than 3,200 LEO satellites.

(Credit: United Launch Alliance)

Timeline:

The launch took place around 8:09 a.m. Thursday, with a 29-minute launch window.

The launch took place from Space Launch Complex-41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County, Florida.

What they're saying:

"This launch continues a new chapter in the commercial launch industry as Amazon partners with ULA to deploy a majority of its advanced satellite constellation using eight Atlas V and 38 Vulcan rockets in accordance with the world's largest commercial launch agreement," ULA says of the launch on its website.