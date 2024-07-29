ULA prepares for Atlas V's final national security launch from Florida on Tuesday

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is gearing up for an Atlas V rocket launch of the USSF-51 mission on Tuesday from Florida.

When is the Atlas V launch?

The ULA is targeting Tuesday, July 30, at 6:45 a.m. for liftoff of the Atlas V rocket from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

On Sunday, a ULA spokesperson said there was an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch.

What is the mission?

The Atlas V rocket will launch the classified USSF-51 mission, a national security payload, for the United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC).

The mission will mark the 100th national security launch for ULA and the final one using the Atlas V fleet as ULA transitions to using the "next generation, highly flexible" new Vulcan rocket.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket sits on Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral at sunset for the United States Space Force (USSF)-51 mission. Photo credit: United Launch Alliance

"Vulcan incorporates the best of the legacy Atlas and Delta rockets to create one launch solution that is flexible, affordable and meets the full spectrum of needs demanded by complex national security satellite deployment missions," the ULA said.

The Atlas V rocket has had a perfect launch record over 17 years, serving the Air Force, Space Force, and National Reconnaissance Office by delivering satellites to different orbits.

How to watch the Atlas V rocket launch

FOX 35 News will stream the rocket launch live on Good Day Orlando, on the FOX 35 News website and on the FOX 35 News app.

You can also watch it in the video player at the top of this page when it begins.