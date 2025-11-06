ULA scrubs satellite, will try again Thursday from Cape Canaveral

article

After scrubbing an attempt to send a communications satellite into space on Wednesday, United Launch Alliance will try again on Thursday night.

What we know:

The launch, which would have been part of a double-header with Space X, was scrubbed because of an issue involving a booster’s liquid oxygen tank vent valve, ULA said.

ULA now plans to send the ViaSat-3 F2 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 41 during a 44-minute window that opens at 10:16 p.m. ET. An Atlas 5 rocket will be carrying a Ka-band communications satellite for Viasat, a California-based company.

The satellite is designed to provide broadband services over the Americas to address increasing customer demand, according to Viasat.

Record-breaking launches for the Space Coast

The Space Coast is nearing a record-breaking year for launches from Florida. So far, there have been 92. If ULA’s launch is successful on Thursday, it will mark the 93rd launch of the year—tying with last year’s record. But the Space Coast could see 100 launches in a year for the first time ever.

Blue Origin is planning a second launch of its New Glenn rocket from Space Launch Complex 36 on Sunday. The rocket will carry a pair of NASA spacecraft to orbit Mars and observe the planet’s magnetic fields. Then, SpaceX has at least five launches planned for Florida this month—all in support of its Starlink Mission.

