UFL to leave Birmingham, Houston amid expansion plans

The Brief The UFL will leave Birmingham and Houston and add two new markets in 2027. The league plans to expand to 10 teams by 2028, including Oklahoma City. Officials said the move is part of a long-term strategy to grow spring football.



The United Football League (UFL) announced Thursday that it will discontinue operations in two markets.

The UFL, which launched in 2023 following the merger of the XFL and USFL, said it would be departing Birmingham and Houston as part of a long-term strategy to realign its markets and expand the league.

What they're saying:

League officials said strong interest from prospective markets could accelerate that timeline to 2029.

"Departing a market is never easy, and this decision is not a reflection of the dedication shown by players, coaches, fans, local partners, or civic leaders in Birmingham or Houston," UFL co-owner Mike Repole said in a statement. "We are grateful for their passion, commitment, and support, which have helped shape the continued evolution of the UFL."

Repole said the decision to leave Birmingham was driven by the size of the team's venue rather than a lack of fan support.

"With Birmingham, this decision was 100% due to the wrong sized venue," Repole said. "Even on opening day, when 16,000 Stallions fans showed up, the energy, passion, and game atmosphere was not felt due to the size of the venue."

He added that the league has told local leaders it would consider returning if a more suitable stadium becomes available.

Repole also said Houston's departure stemmed from a lack of consistency rather than the market itself.

"Houston is a great sports city, and Shell Energy Stadium has been an outstanding partner and venue," he said. "The reality is that we did not give this market the consistency it deserved. Between venue changes, team-name changes, and different approaches, we made it difficult to build lasting momentum."

Local perspective:

The UFL has a presence in Central Florida. The Orlando Storm franchise was announced last year and competed in its inaugural season this past spring. The team finished 8-2 and ranked first place in the league but lost to the DC Defenders in the UFL Semifinal last month.

What's next:

The UFL said two replacement markets will be announced for the 2027 season. The league also plans to grow to 10 teams by 2028, including the addition of a franchise in Oklahoma City, and is targeting a 12-team league by 2030.

The UFL said it has been evaluating cities across the country interested in hosting professional spring football and has held discussions with venue operators, business leaders and public officials about future expansion opportunities.

League officials said the moves are part of a broader effort to strengthen the UFL through new markets, appropriately sized venues, enhanced fan experiences and continued investment in player development and community engagement.