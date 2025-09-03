UF Health Leesburg to close labor, delivery unit; families left seeking options

The Brief UF Health Leesburg will close its labor and delivery unit Oct. 15, citing declining births and an aging population. Expectant mother Jordann Kelley says the move has left her scrambling, with the closest alternative now farther away. The hospital will still provide emergency OB care while shifting routine deliveries to neighboring facilities.



UF Health Leesburg Hospital announced it will close its labor and delivery unit, citing declining birth rates and a local population with a growing number of women over age 55.

What we know:

UF Health Leesburg Hospital will close its labor and delivery unit on Oct. 15, citing a decline in births and a growing older population in Lake County.

Services will shift to nearby hospitals, including AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont. Emergency obstetric care will still be available through Leesburg’s ER.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many patients will be affected or whether additional transportation and staffing resources will be provided for mothers now forced to travel farther. The hospital has not disclosed how many staff members will be reassigned or whether layoffs are expected.

The backstory:

UF Health Leesburg has long served as a central provider for families in Lake County, but demographic shifts — particularly the rapid growth of The Villages, home to a large retiree population — have altered local healthcare needs. The hospital said demand for obstetric services has dropped too low to keep the unit sustainable.

What they're saying:

Expectant mother, Jordann Kelley, said the announcement has left her uncertain about her options.

"It’s left me scrambling and left me terrified because I have a baby that’s due in more than 45 days. Where am I going to go?" Kelley said.

She added that Leesburg was her closest hospital. "I can get there in 15 minutes or less. And it’s right across from the OB, so they’re always right there."

Kelley questioned the hospital’s rationale.

"I get it. The Villages is close, that area is expanding, so there is a large retired population. But the people that are running the businesses in the area are my age, and the working population is also the childbearing population."

She said she’s now weighing difficult choices.

"Am I really willing to risk the safety of my child? Or do I want to be closer to a hospital that can give adequate care?"

In its statement, UF Health defended the decision.

"With significantly fewer deliveries compared with our other regional centers in a community increasingly composed of older adults, maintaining full labor and delivery services is no longer sustainable. We’re taking steps to ensure every patient and team member feels supported through this transition," the hospital said.

