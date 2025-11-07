UCF Space Game 2025 vs. Houston: predictions, jerseys, uniforms, game history

The Brief The UCF Knights host the Houston Cougars for the 2025 Space Game. The game starts at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1. The first Space Game was held on Oct. 14, 2027.



The UCF Knights will take on the Houston Cougars in their yearly Space Game at the Acrisure Bounce House.

Ahead of the game, FOX 35 sports reporter Jonah Karp shares the history of the game, how UCF has performed in the last several years, and offers his prediction for the Knights vs. Cougars.

Why is it called the "Space Game?"

UCF was founded in 1963 – originally called Florida Technological University – with a goal to aid the United States space program. This game pays homage to the school’s founding mission.

When does the game start? How can I watch it live?

The game between the UCF Knights and the Houston Cougars begins Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. It will air live on FS1.

Where is the game held?

UCF will host the game at its stadium, the Acrisure Bounce House.

The Bounce House has a capacity of 44,206, including 953 Tower Club seats, 24 Roth Tower Luxury suites, 3,344 stadium club seats, and 2,921 seats in the Carl Black & Gold Cabana.

The stadium cost roughly $55 million.

Are tickets still available?

Yes. According to Ticketmaster, there are several Verified Resale Tickets available for Friday night's games. As of 1:30 p.m., tickets were as low as $22 per seat.

A Row 1 seat was listed resale for $453.

When was the first Space Game?

The first Space Game was on October 14, 2017. UCF competed against East Carolina, defeating them 63-21.

UCF Space Game History

Game 1: UCF 63, East Carolina 21 (October 14, 2017)

Game 2: UCF 52, Temple 40 (November 1, 2018)

Game 3: UCF 44, Houston 29 (November 2, 2019)

Game 4: UCF 70, Temple 13 (October 13, 2020)

Game 5: UCF 24, Memphis 7 (October 22, 2021)

Game 6: UCF 70, Temple 13 (October 13, 2022)

Game 7: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3 (November 11, 2023)

Game 8: UCF 56, Arizona 12 (November 2, 2024)

Coach's commentary

"Houston’s a physical team. We have to be able to match that. When you watch Houston’s tape, what stands out is how hard they play. We need to make sure they don’t outplay us and we’ll have a good game."

Jonah's commentary

With Houston…we have a problem. Like the Knights, the Cougars are fresh off a loss to Big 12 opponent, although theirs was more surprising. Houston fell to West Virginia at home, who were previously winless in conference play. The shocking defeat knocked the 22-ranked Cougars out of the AP Top 25 poll and shattered any chance they had of being considered for the college football playoff. UCF is coming off easily its worst game of the year, falling to Baylor on the road 30-3. The Knights are playing to maintain a shot at bowl eligibility and a win over Houston would certainly make that dream more attainable. UCF is 4-4, needing 6 wins for a bowl game. Two of the last three games on the schedule are against top 10 teams.

Space Game Prediction

Houston 27, UCF 17

3 things we're watching

1. Fast starts equal wins. Baylor scored the first 20 points against UCF. West Virginia scored the first 14 against Houston. Big deficits were big problems for both teams last week, so the offense that cooks early is the one that’ll be in good shape.

2. A UCF lead after three quarters is safe. The Knights’ defense has given up the 12th fewest fourth quarter points per game in the country. In Big 12 play, the most yards they’ve allowed in the fourth quarter is 64 (Baylor).

3. A successful Houston aerial attack will doom UCF. The Knights have the 11th best passing defense in the country. If the Cougars manage to find success in the passing game, it’ll be an early night for UCF.