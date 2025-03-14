UCF Police investigating whether Sigma Chi fraternity used cars to hit pledges

The Brief UCF police are investigating hazing allegations against Sigma Chi, including claims pledges were forced to stand in front of moving cars. The fraternity has been suspended, and no injuries have been officially reported. UCF has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on hazing as multiple fraternity investigations continue.



Police reports released by UCF show campus police are investigating alleged hazing incidents at the Sigma Chi fraternity.

‘They believe that nobody will get hurt’

What we know:

UCF campus police are investigating hazing allegations involving the Sigma Chi fraternity.

A police report states that fraternity members allegedly forced new members to stand in front of moving cars, with one witness reporting a man was hit at speeds of 10 to 15 mph.

No injuries have been officially reported, and fraternity members interviewed by police denied the incident, claiming they were playing basketball. Sigma Chi has been placed on interim suspension, preventing it from holding any official events.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether any injuries occurred, as police have not received direct reports from those involved. The extent of the alleged hazing beyond the reported car-related incident is also unknown, as another hazing claim related to Sigma Chi’s backyard lacks detailed documentation in the police report.

Additionally, investigators have not confirmed whether video evidence captured the alleged incident clearly enough to be used as proof.

The backstory:

Sigma Chi at UCF has a documented history of hazing-related suspensions, with at least eight between 2015 and 2020. One past incident involved fraternity members allegedly forcing cocaine on a blindfolded pledge. Experts say hazing in fraternities is deeply ingrained, making it difficult to stop, and attempts by individuals to resist hazing often result in harsher treatment.

Big picture view:

This is the latest in a series of hazing investigations at UCF. The university is also investigating allegations against Delta Upsilon, and just over a month ago, Phi Gamma Delta was suspended following reports of antisemitic hazing. The growing number of cases highlights ongoing concerns about fraternity culture and student safety.

What they're saying:

A UCF Police Department report states police are investigating a report that "Sigma Chi brothers had allegedly forced new members to stand in front of cars while members of the organization hit them with cars."

Sigma Chi is suspended, according to the university. According to a report, a witness told police they heard one man screaming for help and complaining of broken bones. The witness took video, but police said it was too far to explicitly show what happened. Campus police also said they interviewed three members of Sigma Chi. Police said they all denied any crash and said they were playing basketball.

Police said another alleged incident happened in the backyard of the Sigma Chi house, but there were not any specifics in the report.

Dr. Susan Lipkins, a clinical psychologist and hazing expert, said hazing is about power.

"Hazing has a beginning, a middle and an end," Lipkins said. "It is planned. It is not an impulsive activity. They know exactly what they're doing, and they believe that they're in control. And they believe that nobody will get hurt. The problem is, when you do risky things, people do get hurt."

Lipkins said the cycle of hazing is hard to break.

"As a group, it's possible that they could stop it," Lipkins said. "But as an individual, when the individuals try to stop they hazing, they are typically hazed worse."

The University of Central Florida said in a statement it has zero tolerance for hazing.

"UCF unequivocally condemns hazing in all forms, and we are committed to holding individuals and organizations accountable for actions that threaten the safety and well-being of our students and others.

"UCFPD continues to actively investigate allegations of felony hazing. The university is following our policies for student conduct violations and has placed both organizations on interim organizational suspension, which prevents on and off campus activities including recruitment, socials, etc. Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon also have been temporarily suspended by their national chapters.

"Based on facts gathered by police as part of their investigations, the university will follow processes for individual and organizational conduct violations as outlined in the Golden Rule Student Handbook.

"UCF emphatically commends the bravery and leadership of members of our community who have actively come forward to report concerns — their courage ensures these actions will not be accepted and fosters a stronger UCF community that prioritizes safety and respect."

