UCF Police Department receives accreditation from the state

The UCF Police Department was awarded with an accreditation from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation on Thursday.

Accreditation is a process that strives to improve the ability of law enforcement agencies to deliver professional public safety services and is valid for three years. UCFPD has earned the recognition four times since 2013, when they received their first accreditation.

An in depth review of UCFPD's operations and policies revealed they met high levels of quality and professionalism. Police agencies are expected to comply with nearly 250 professional standards such as increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement services.

UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said, "My charge to every member of UCF Public Safety is to do the right thing, and the third-party review from the CFA validates that we are on the right path and serving our community according to the highest standards. We are honored to have again earned accreditation, and we will continue to push forward to be the most professional, progressive and innovative campus law enforcement agency in the country."

UCFPD will now attempt to achieve accreditation through the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. The next accreditation will look further into UCFPD's response around federal laws such as Title IX and the Clery Act.