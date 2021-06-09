UCF hosts One Pulse blood drive to honor the 49 victims

Saturday will mark 5 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and on Wednesday, an event will honor the 49 lives lost as well as the survivors.

A blood drive is being held at the UCF Student Union starting at 9 a.m. There are two locations for the drive -- the campus student union and at the campus police department so law enforcement members can donate.

The blood drive is being hosted by the UCF’s police department, its LGBTQ services, and One Blood.

The drive is an opportunity for students to give back and honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

A student and an alumnus of the university died in that shooting five years ago.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All of the blood donated will go to cancer and trauma patients.

UCF is hosting several events this week to mark the five year anniversary of the Pulse shooting. On Thursday night, a vigil will be held at 7 p.m. inside the student union.

