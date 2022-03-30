UCF Police arrest two suspected of on-campus catalytic converter thefts

University of Central Florida student Oliver Casey relies on his Honda Element for many things, like getting to and from work on campus. He also chooses to live out of this vehicle.

That's why when his SUV's catalytic converter was stolen last Thursday, it threw a wrench in his weekend plans.

"I was surprised that someone was as confident to go out in the middle of the day and steal someone’s catalytic convertor. Casey told FOX 35 News. "I had to work that entire weekend. So every morning I had to get up at like 6 a.m. to go bike to work.

Casey's car was parked when he was working at UCF's Rec and Wellness Center.

But the fourth year business management student is just one of several victims of recent catalytic converter thefts on UCF's campus.

UCF Police provides images of other converters that were stolen.

In fact, as least six other vehicles were hit, as thieves crawled under them and used tools to get to the coveted converters.

Thanks to surveillance cameras, UCF campus police arrested two men in the crime spree.

As for Casey though, he came out of pocket to replace the piece, and wish he hadn't had to.

"I only make $10 an hour. So that’s a lot of hours working just to get that money back," Casey said.

