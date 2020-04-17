UCF announces virtual commencement ceremony for Spring graduates

article

The University of Central Florida has announced that they will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for students graduating this Spring semester.

In March, UCF canceled commencement ceremonies for the class due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, students are completely classes through distance learning.

On Friday, the university tweeted that they'll graduating students will be honored on May 2.

RELATED: UCF cancels spring commencement ceremonies

"Until it is safe to honor our graduates in-person...Save the date for May 2 to celebrate our grads and hear from former @UCF_Football stars Shaquill ’16 and Shaquem Griffin ’16 at UCF’s Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies."