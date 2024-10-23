U.S. Coast Guard assists in search for woman who fell overboard near Bahamas

Stream FOX 35 News

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard from the cruise ship, Allure of the Seas, on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m., approximately 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas.

The ship had originally embarked from Miami.

The Coast Guard has deployed an HC-144 airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Miami to aid in the search. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force is leading the operation.

Royal Caribbean released a statement in response to the search, "Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share".

As of Wednesday, search and rescue teams from both agencies are continuing efforts to locate the missing woman.