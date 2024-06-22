1 dead after crash along U.S. 441 in Osceola County: FHP

article

A deadly crash that happened along U.S. Highway 441 in Osceola County shut down the road in both directions for several hours, Florida Highway Patrol said.

On Saturday around 7 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling north on U.S. 441 near SR 60 while another semi-truck was traveling in the opposite direction.

The semi-truck traveling north veered into the southbound lane directly into the path of the other semi-truck driver who swerved to avoid a collision. The semi-truck driver who swerved collided with the front of the other semi-truck, running off the roadway and overturning near the woods, FHP said. '

The semi-truck driver who overturned died on the scene while the driver who swerved was not transported.

The crash remains under investigation.