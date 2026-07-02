Partial roof collapse at Orlando VA construction site causes no injuries, officials say

The Brief A portion of a roof under construction collapsed at the Orlando VA Medical Center, but no injuries were reported. The VA said the incident did not affect patient care and construction is expected to continue. Engineers say the collapse will likely delay the project while investigators determine the cause.



A portion of a roof under construction at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona collapsed early June 29, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

No one was injured, and patient care was not affected, authorities said.

What we know:

The collapse occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on a new construction project on the medical campus. In a statement, the VA said there were no injuries and no impact on veterans' health care. Officials said the agency is working with the project's general contractor and subcontractors to keep construction moving forward.

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Drone footage showed a section of the roof collapsed into the structure, but the VA has not released details about what caused the failure or which part of the expansion project was involved.

Independent engineers who reviewed video of the damage, but were not involved in the project, said several factors could have contributed to the collapse, including design issues, construction sequencing or errors during installation. They cautioned that the cause cannot be determined without a formal investigation.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the collapse is unknown.

Engineering experts said the incident will likely delay construction but is not expected to halt the overall project. They noted that the damaged section can likely be repaired and rebuilt once the cause of the collapse is identified.

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The Orlando VA Medical Center serves nearly 150,000 veterans across Central Florida and includes a hospital, outpatient clinics, rehabilitation services and a community living center.