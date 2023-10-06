Two women stole bags of food from Florida Taco Bell during armed robbery, deputies say

article

Two women who stole several bags of food during an armed robbery at an Osceola County Taco Bell have been arrested, according to deputies.

Olivia Okolowitcz, 30, and Mikailyn Butcher, 21, were booked into the Osceola County jail on charges that include robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On October 3, around 5:25 p.m., deputies said they responded to a Taco Bell at West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy for a call regarding an armed robbery.

The victim said two women had entered the restaurant, stole several bags of food from the mobile order area, and ran out of the restaurant into a car, deputies said.

When the victim followed the suspects outside to ask them to return it, the car's driver opened the door and pulled a gun out.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect's vehicle at a nearby hotel, deputies said.

Both women were booked into the Osceola County Jail.