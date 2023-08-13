Two teens killed in motorcycle crash in Brevard County, FHP says

Two teens died late Saturday night after being involved in a motorcycle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report, the two teens, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were on a motorcycle traveling southbound on U.S. 1. A truck made a U-turn and also began traveling on U.S. 1 ahead of the motorcycle, FHP said. The motorcycle didn’t slow down in time and collided with the truck, the report said.

The two teens were thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. A crash report confirms that both were wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.



