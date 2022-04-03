Two shot in drive-by shooting at Metro West restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating after two people were shot in a drive-by shooting at a restaurant in Metro West.
The shooting happened just before midnight at the Juicy Crab on Kirkman Road.
Witnesses told police that a person in a car that drove by the business starting firing shots as three people were walking in the restaurant.
Police say two people were hit, one adult and one child, but their injuries are not life-threatening.
