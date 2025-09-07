Two pedestrians dead following Brevard County crash: FHP

Two people are dead following a crash in Merritt Island on Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the area of N Courtenay Parkway and Grove Boulevard. Officials believe a Lincoln Town Car was traveling southbound in the area before striking a man and a woman.

Troopers said the two were not in a marked crosswalk. The occupants in the Lincoln remained on scene, according to officialls.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Victim information has not yet been released.