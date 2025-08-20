Two men indicted in separate 2024 Ocala homicide cases, police say

The Brief Two men have been indicted in separate 2024 Ocala homicide cases, police said. Zavondre Newmones and Stephon Bagley face first-degree murder charges, with Bagley also facing multiple drug and weapons offenses.



Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in separate 2024 homicide cases, the Ocala Police Department announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Detectives charged Zavondre A. Newmones, 25, with the February 2024 killing of Troyelle Bell on NW 1st Street.

In a separate case, Stephon A. Bagley, 27, was indicted in the June 2024 shooting death of Faye Porter on NW 20th Avenue.

Stephon A. Bagley | Zavondre A. Newmones

Bagley also faces multiple additional charges, including attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a machine gun, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked license as a habitual offender.

Both men were formally indicted Aug. 7 and remain in custody, police said.

With these arrests, investigators said all homicide cases from 2024 in Ocala are now officially cleared.

What they're saying:

"Our major crimes detectives, especially Det. Grosso and Det. Ridge, worked tirelessly on these cases to bring justice for the victims and their families," the department said in a statement.