Two men indicted in separate 2024 Ocala homicide cases, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in separate 2024 homicide cases, the Ocala Police Department announced Wednesday.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
What we know:
Detectives charged Zavondre A. Newmones, 25, with the February 2024 killing of Troyelle Bell on NW 1st Street.
In a separate case, Stephon A. Bagley, 27, was indicted in the June 2024 shooting death of Faye Porter on NW 20th Avenue.
Stephon A. Bagley | Zavondre A. Newmones
Bagley also faces multiple additional charges, including attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a machine gun, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked license as a habitual offender.
Both men were formally indicted Aug. 7 and remain in custody, police said.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
With these arrests, investigators said all homicide cases from 2024 in Ocala are now officially cleared.
What they're saying:
"Our major crimes detectives, especially Det. Grosso and Det. Ridge, worked tirelessly on these cases to bring justice for the victims and their families," the department said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Ocala Police Department.