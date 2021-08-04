Two Florida school districts will require face coverings with Duval offering opt-out for students

Despite Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools, two Florida school districts are moving forward with their own set of rules as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the state.

On Tuesday, the Duval County School Board voted to give students the option of opting out of the mask requirement, reports WJXT. A parent or guardian must follow procedures through the student’s school to formally opt out.

For teachers and staff, they were already required to wear them through Sept. 3.

The meeting included emotional debate, the news outlet reported, and lasted over four hours. Ultimately, the amendment passed 5-2.

Over in Alachua County, the school board voted to require face coverings for students for the first two weeks of school.

Officials said they will re-evaluate on August 17.

The Florida Education Association shared a Twitter post on Wednesday morning saying they "applaud" the two school boards for "following the advice of medical professionals in their communities."

Earlier this week, Gadsden and Broward school officials dropped their mask mandates after DeSantis threatened to withhold funding.

In his executive order, he directed state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to withhold funds to "noncompliant" school boards that impose mask requirements.

The Republican governor’s order comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that teachers, students and school staff members wear masks, as Florida and other states are seeing major increases in COVID-19 because of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Bay Area, school districts are finalizing their COVID-19 protocols with the first day of school around the corner. None have issued a requirement for students to wear a face covering while on school grounds.

Read the full text of the governor's executive order below (mobile users: click here to read)

