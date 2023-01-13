Two arrested after man was shot, killed in Orlando driveway of abandoned home

article

Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Orlando in October 2022.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 19-year-old Nailah Ascencio-Donjoie and 22-year-old Justice Hazael Fort for second-degree murder.

The two are charged in connection to the shooting death of 26-year-old Anthony Nixon on October 27, 2022. The shooting happened near Rio Lane shortly before 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found Nixon lying in the driveway of an abandoned home, shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.