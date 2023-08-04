Expand / Collapse search

Twitch streamer's giveaway turns into havoc at Union Square Park

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 4:48PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

MANHATTAN - A massive crowd of hundreds of people took over Union Square Park on Friday afternoon after a giveaway event thrown by a Twitch streamer turned into chaos.

According to reports, Twitch streamer and YouTube creator Kai Cenat had advertised a video game giveaway event, which drew large crowds of people. 

The even was scheduled to start around 4 p.m. Around that time, crowds began to gather in Union Square. The view from SkyFOX showed a massive crowd of people running around the park, tearing down construction barriers, and setting off fire extinguishers.

Image 1 of 7

 

Moments later, a black SUV was seen driving through the crowd with someone – possibly Cenat – standing up through the sunroof. The crowd began to follow the vehicle, which eventually sped away on East 17th Street. 

A large crowd remains in the area. The NYPD is advising people to stay away.

SkyFOX view: Streamer's giveaway goes wild

The view over Union Square where a Twitch influencer's event attracted thousands of people.

Several trains are bypassing the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 