Twitch streamer's giveaway turns into havoc at Union Square Park

A massive crowd of hundreds of people took over Union Square Park on Friday afternoon after a giveaway event thrown by a Twitch streamer turned into chaos.

According to reports, Twitch streamer and YouTube creator Kai Cenat had advertised a video game giveaway event, which drew large crowds of people.

The even was scheduled to start around 4 p.m. Around that time, crowds began to gather in Union Square. The view from SkyFOX showed a massive crowd of people running around the park, tearing down construction barriers, and setting off fire extinguishers.

Moments later, a black SUV was seen driving through the crowd with someone – possibly Cenat – standing up through the sunroof. The crowd began to follow the vehicle, which eventually sped away on East 17th Street.

A large crowd remains in the area. The NYPD is advising people to stay away.

Several trains are bypassing the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.