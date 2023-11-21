Twins found dead in Florida home after mom jumped into lake possibly died by asphyxiation, officials say

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is thinking of self-harm, resources are available. Call 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Two 5-year-old twins may have suffocated inside a Sanford home last month before their mother drove to a nearby bridge and jumped into Lake Jesup, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, citing the Medical Examiner's finding.

The Seminole County Medical Examiner's Office declined to provide copies of the autopsy results for the deaths of Ava and Ahmed Jackson, declaring the documents confidential and exempt, citing state laws. However, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, who also was unable to release the report, said the twins' causes of death had been classified as "homicide by unknown means" with "findings consistent with asphyxia death," citing the report.

Asphyxia refers to depriving the body of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death.

The sheriff's office also noted that the toxicology results found no substances within the children's bodies that would possibly indicate that they had been poisoned. The sheriff's office did not elaborate on how the children possibly died.

Watch: Seminole County Sheriff press conference after mom jumped to death from bridge, and young twins found dead inside Sanford home

On Oct. 20, deputies responded to the SR 417 bridge over Lake Jesup following 911 calls regarding a woman who reportedly left her vehicle and lept into the water. The woman's body was recovered and she was later identified as 31-year-old Catorreia Hutto.

Detectives learned that Hutto had two children and lived in Sanford. Detectives found both children dead on a bed inside the home. Officials said the home was part of the Habitat for Humanity organization and that inside the home there was little furniture or food.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters at the time that there were no previous calls to the home or other locations. There were also no obvious signs of trauma to the children, he said.