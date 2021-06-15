Tuesday's storms cause damage in Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday's storms across Florida caused damage in Alachua County.
FOX 35 viewers Bill and Kala Fuhrmann shared some photos with us from the Micanopy area on Williston Road.
Credit: Bill and Kala Fuhrmann
Damage consisted of down trees, powerlines and a smashed chicken coop.
Bill said his granddaughter's treehouse ended up in the middle of his yard and that his neighbor lost their trampoline.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
