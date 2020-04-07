Tuesday is #407Day to encourage ordering takeout from local restaurants

article

Orange County and Visit Orlando are asking residents to order takeout or delivery on Tuesday, April 7 to help fuel local restaurants that are struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Today, April 7, which represents our longtime area code — 407 — show support for our restaurants and order takeout or delivery," Orange County tweeted.

Participants are asked to document their experience on social media with selfies or food shots, using the hashtags #407Day and #OrlandoToGo.

Visit Orlando posted a list of options on their website.

“Our restaurant community is a vital part of who we are as a region,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “We are all facing challenges because of COVID-19, but we must continue to support our local restaurants. I encourage our residents to order takeout or delivery. This gesture can make a difference in helping to lift up our neighbors through this crisis.”

“407 Day is a celebration of Orlando’s incredibly diverse collection of restaurants, and the dedicated people who work there, who need us right now,” said George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Let’s come together as a community to order from our favorite local places as we encourage our families, friends and neighbors to sit down at Orlando’s virtual dinner table on social media tomorrow.”