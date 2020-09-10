TSA says they have confiscated 50 guns at Orlando International Airport this year

article

The Transporation Security Administration (TSA) said that they stopped five loaded guns this week at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in a week.

They said that in 2020, 50 guns have been intercepted by the TSA at the airport. Across the state, 263 guns have been confiscated at airports since the start of the year.

“Bringing a gun or other prohibited items to the checkpoint will slow your security process and could be a very expensive mistake,” said TSA’s Deputy Federal Security Director Greg Hawko at MCO. “Make it a priority to check your bags before heading to the airport.”

TSA said that if you bring a firearm to a federal security checkpoint, you will face a civil penalty up to $13,669 in addition to criminal penalties.

"The Orlando Police Department strives to ensure the highest level of safety for the visitors traveling through the Orlando International Airport,” noted Lieutenant Daniel R. Brady. “This includes strictly enforcing violations of Florida Law associated with unlawfully bringing a firearm into a TSA security screening checkpoint."

