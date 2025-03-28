Trump tariff protests in Florida: Canada places billboards across Sunshine State, among others

The Brief New billboards across Central Florida showcase warnings about how tariffs could impact Americans — paid for by Canada. The billboards are part of a new campaign launched by Canadian government officials, which aims to target 12 states in the United States, including Florida. Two digital billboards are currently located off 17/92 in Longwood.



New billboards across Central Florida showcase warnings about how tariffs could impact Americans — paid for by Canada.

Two digital billboards are currently located off 17/92 in Longwood.

The billboards are part of a new campaign launched by Canadian government officials, which aims to target 12 states in the United States, including Florida.

U.S. imposes Canadian tariffs

The backstory:

Earlier this month, the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, such as vegetables, steel and aluminum products.

President Donald Trump said the tariffs would bring more work to the U.S.

"This will continue to spur growth like you haven't seen before," Trump said.

In response, Canada has already threatened and imposed a number of retaliatory measures against the U.S.

Canada immediately placed a 25% tariff on more than $20 billion of U.S. imports, including dairy products, meats, wine and beer, cosmetics, and certain pulp and paper products. Canada also threatened additional tariffs on $86.2 billion of goods in the future if changes were not made.

‘To increase the understanding of the American public’

What they're saying:

Canada says the U.S. tariffs are unfair and costly for everyone.

Canadian government officials announced the launch of the new campaign regarding the tariffs last week.

In a statement to FOX 35, Canada's global affairs spokesperson said the billboards are part of an "educational campaign." The officials said the billboards are, in part, to "increase the understanding of the American public and to counter misinformation."

Surprise, disgust and confusion

Local perspective:

Floridians across the state are expressing a series of mixed emotions over the new billboards popping up — surprise, disgust and confusion.

"Odd that another country would be presenting their opinion in that kind of a way," said local resident Chrystal Maltvy.

Political experts say that whether people agree with the tariffs or not, the billboards appear to be getting people's attention.

"Certainly, it matters a lot to Canada, and because they have a close relationship with the United States, they want to increase the volume of conversation," said John Hanley of UCF Political Science.

Andrew Lisa, chair of the Seminole County Democratic Party and a manufacturer and distributor that works with Canada, agrees with the billboards. He said he hopes they spark people to call for change.

"How does that help a small business owner like myself?" he asked. "It doesn't, and it will be trickling down to the consumer."

