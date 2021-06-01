Expand / Collapse search

Trump supporters hold Memorial Day boat parade in Florida

By Storyful
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Supporters of former President Donald Trump celebrated Memorial Day with a boat parade in Jupiter, Florida. (Credit: Stephanie Inselberg via Storyful)

JUPITER, Fla. - Supporters of former President Donald Trump celebrated Memorial Day with a boat parade in Jupiter, Florida, on Memorial Day.

Boaters participating in the "Memorial Day Patriots Boat Parade" gathered at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and drove south through the Intracoastal Waterway, according to event organizers.

Stephanie Inselberg recorded footage live on Facebook on Monday.