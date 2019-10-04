Trump Jr. scheduled appearance at University of Florida receives mixed response

The University of Florida is hosting Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior advisor to the president, as a speaker next week. The invitation was met with controversy.

The visit will cost the school $50,000. The university says the event is being put on by "ACCENT," the student government speaker’s bureau at the school.

“Those speakers are paid with student activity fees, which are separate from tuition,” said the University of Florida in a statement.

Activity fees are paid by students every semester and include amenities like the school gym, transportation, etc.

“Student government making a stance like this is not okay, especially when student government is supposed to reflect all the students, not just some of them. To me, it looks like an endorsement and a campaign trail stop,” said Christina Pugliese, who is part of UF’s College Democrats.

The event is on Thursday, October 10, at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. It will end with a question and answer session.

“This isn’t UF funding Donald Trump’s campaign, or Don Jr. It’s them paying them to have an event to hear the opposite side and bring different ideas and different movements to campus,” said Jared Rossi, with the UF College Republicans.