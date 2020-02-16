Truck crashes through wall into backyard of Brevard County home
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Clean-up is underway at a home in Brevard County after a driver crashed through a wall into someone's backyard.
It happened at a home on Georgia Avenue in Merritt Island on Sunday.
Brevard County Fire Rescue officials say the truck crashed through a retaining wall behind a fast food restaurant and into the backyard of a home.
Officials say no one was seriously hurt.
(Brevard County Fire Rescue)
