Florida man accused of placing cameras in victim's home, tracking device on victim's vehicle
PALM CITY, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested on a multitude of charges after he allegedly placed cameras in his victim's home behind a mask, as well as placed a tracking device on his victim's vehicle. During a search of the man's home, deputies said they also uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs.
Stalking complaint leads to search of home
What we know:
On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Criminal Investigations Detectives; the department's SWAT Team; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); executed a search warrant in Palm City that began with a stalking complaint. The complaint then evolved into a voyeurism investigation.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Detectives said 38-year-old Jared Levi MacDaniels placed cameras in his victim's home, which were placed behind a mask. He also allegedly placed a tracking device on his victim’s vehicle.
During the search of MacDaniels’ Palm City home, detectives said they also uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs.
Jared Levi MacDaniels (Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office)
What was recovered in the home?
Dig deeper:
The trove of weapons and narcotics found by deputies in the home included:
- LSD
- Crystal methamphetamine
- Psilocybin mushrooms
- THC gummies
- Various inhalants
What charges is the man facing?
What's next:
MacDaniels is facing a wide variety of charges, including:
- Installation of a tracking device
- Video voyeurism
- Possession of psilocybin with intent
- Possession of crystal methamphetamine
- Possession of LSD
- Possession of a substituted cathinone
- Possession of THC gummies
- Possession of dangerous inhalant chemicals
The ATF says they will be pursuing additional weapons-related charges against MacDaniels as the case continues to develop.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
MacDaniels is currently being held in the Martin County Jail without bond.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).