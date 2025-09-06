Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of placing cameras in victim's home, tracking device on victim's vehicle

By
Published  September 6, 2025 4:39pm EDT
The Brief

    • Jared Levi MacDaniels, 38, was arrested on multiple charges Friday following a stalking complaint.
    • MacDaniels is accused of placing cameras in his victim's home and placing a tracking device on his victim’s vehicle.
    • After a search of MacDaniels' Palm City home, officials also discovered a trove of weapons and drugs.

PALM CITY, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested on a multitude of charges after he allegedly placed cameras in his victim's home behind a mask, as well as placed a tracking device on his victim's vehicle. During a search of the man's home, deputies said they also uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs. 

Stalking complaint leads to search of home

What we know:

On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Criminal Investigations Detectives; the department's SWAT Team; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); executed a search warrant in Palm City that began with a stalking complaint. The complaint then evolved into a voyeurism investigation.

Detectives said 38-year-old Jared Levi MacDaniels placed cameras in his victim's home, which were placed behind a mask. He also allegedly placed a tracking device on his victim’s vehicle.

During the search of MacDaniels’ Palm City home, detectives said they also uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs. 

Jared Levi MacDaniels (Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

What was recovered in the home?

Dig deeper:

The trove of weapons and narcotics found by deputies in the home included:

  • LSD
  • Crystal methamphetamine
  • Psilocybin mushrooms
  • THC gummies
  • Various inhalants

What charges is the man facing?

What's next:

MacDaniels is facing a wide variety of charges, including:

  • Installation of a tracking device
  • Video voyeurism
  • Possession of psilocybin with intent
  • Possession of crystal methamphetamine
  • Possession of LSD
  • Possession of a substituted cathinone
  • Possession of THC gummies
  • Possession of dangerous inhalant chemicals

The ATF says they will be pursuing additional weapons-related charges against MacDaniels as the case continues to develop.  

MacDaniels is currently being held in the Martin County Jail without bond.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

