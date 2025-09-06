Florida man accused of placing cameras in victim's home, tracking device on victim's vehicle

The Brief Jared Levi MacDaniels, 38, was arrested on multiple charges Friday following a stalking complaint. MacDaniels is accused of placing cameras in his victim's home and placing a tracking device on his victim’s vehicle. After a search of MacDaniels' Palm City home, officials also discovered a trove of weapons and drugs.



A Florida man has been arrested on a multitude of charges after he allegedly placed cameras in his victim's home behind a mask, as well as placed a tracking device on his victim's vehicle. During a search of the man's home, deputies said they also uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs.

Stalking complaint leads to search of home



On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Criminal Investigations Detectives; the department's SWAT Team; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); executed a search warrant in Palm City that began with a stalking complaint. The complaint then evolved into a voyeurism investigation.

Detectives said 38-year-old Jared Levi MacDaniels placed cameras in his victim's home, which were placed behind a mask. He also allegedly placed a tracking device on his victim’s vehicle.

During the search of MacDaniels’ Palm City home, detectives said they also uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs.

What was recovered in the home?



The trove of weapons and narcotics found by deputies in the home included:

LSD

Crystal methamphetamine

Psilocybin mushrooms

THC gummies

Various inhalants

What charges is the man facing?



MacDaniels is facing a wide variety of charges, including:

Installation of a tracking device

Video voyeurism

Possession of psilocybin with intent

Possession of crystal methamphetamine

Possession of LSD

Possession of a substituted cathinone

Possession of THC gummies

Possession of dangerous inhalant chemicals

The ATF says they will be pursuing additional weapons-related charges against MacDaniels as the case continues to develop.

MacDaniels is currently being held in the Martin County Jail without bond.