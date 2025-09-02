National Hurricane Center: Disturbance in Atlantic likely to become depression, Tropical Storm Gabrielle

The Brief A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 70% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Gabrielle by Friday. Forecasters say wind shear and a ridge of high pressure should help steer the system away from Florida, though the track remains uncertain. Long-range outlooks point to a potentially "backloaded" hurricane season, with conditions favoring more storms later in the fall.



The National Hurricane Center said a disturbance in the Atlantic will likely become a tropical disturbance this week – and could further develop into Tropical Storm Gabrielle, the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

August, September, and October typically mark the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 - November 30, 2025.

Tropical disturbance has high chance of development

What we know:

The NHC said in its 8 a.m. update that a tropical wave (or disturbance) south of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, though environmental conditions appear favorable for development.

It's likely to become a tropical depression this week or weekend, the NHC said. The odds of development are at 70%, the NHC said. It's expected to continue moving west-northwestward at 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the weekend, the NHC said.

Could it impact Florida?

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring this potential tropical disturbance – and it is still several days away from development. However, meteorologist Brookd Garner said there are two environmental factors that could steer this system away from Florida: high wind shear and a ridge of high pressure that would likely curve the system north and out to sea.

A stronger storm would be more likely to pull northward, while a weaker system could cuase the system to track farther west toward the Caribbean and closer to Florida.

Are more tropical storms ahead?

In the long-range tropical outlook, there is some discussion about a "backloaded" hurricane season, meaning most of the season's storms would develop during the last part of the season. This happened with Hurricane Helene (September 2024) and Hurricane Milton (October 2024) in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, and Hurricane Nicole (November 2022) during the 2022 hurricane season.

2025 Atlantic storm names

Here are the 21 names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

