Tropical wave in Atlantic could become tropical depression, National Hurricane Center says

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center and has the potential of becoming a tropical depression later this week, the NHC said. The National Hurricane Center increased the chances of tropical development to 50%, according to the 2 p.m. update on Monday.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30, 2025, with the most active part of the season typically during August, September, and October. So far this year, there have been six named tropical storms.

Gabrielle is the next name on the list should a tropical storm or hurricane form.

The NHC said the tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. However, environmental conditions appear favorable for slow development. A tropical depression could form later this week or weekend, the NHC said.