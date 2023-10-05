Expand / Collapse search

Tropical system expected to form in Atlantic: NHC

By FOX 35 News Staff
Philippe is moving northward in the Atlantic Ocean and does not pose a threat to Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is also monitoring a tropical wave moving off the Coast of Africa that has a 30% chance of becoming better organized.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A possible tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this upcoming weekend, according to The National Hurricane Center. 

A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the coast with slow development possible as it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. 

The tropical wave has a zero percent formation chance over the next 48 hours. 

The system does have a 30 percent formation chance over the next seven days, the NHC said. 