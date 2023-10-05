Tropical system expected to form in Atlantic: NHC

A possible tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this upcoming weekend, according to The National Hurricane Center.

A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the coast with slow development possible as it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The tropical wave has a zero percent formation chance over the next 48 hours.

The system does have a 30 percent formation chance over the next seven days, the NHC said.