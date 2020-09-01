Tropical Storms Omar, Nana churn in the tropics, pose no threat to Florida

Tropical Storm Nana has formed south of Jamaica, while Tropical Storm Omar makes its way away from the east coast of the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Nana is located 120 miles south-southeast of Negril, Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northern Honduras

Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras

Belize

Nana is the 14th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Meanwhile, Omar is the 15th named storm of the season.

It is also the earliest 15th named storm on record, according to FOX 35 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

Omar is moving away from the east coast of the U.S. at 15 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph, and as of the latest forecast, that will be the peak wind speed.

By Thursday, winds are expected to drop to 35 mph, with the storm likely dissipating by the weekend.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal.

For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms.

Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

