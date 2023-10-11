Tropical Storm Sean forms in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Sean which formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning, becoming the 19th named storm of the busy 2023 Atlantic season.

Quick facts

Location: 780 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Present movement: Moving west-northwest at 13 mph

Minimum central pressure: 1006 mb

Forecasters said the storm is not likely to strengthen much over the next 72 hours.

Tropical Storm Sean path

According to the latest track, Sean is fexpected to remain a tropical storm through the weekend and stay out to sea.

"By the weekend, the storm is forecast to gradually weaken due to dry air entrainment, and is predicted to become a remnant low by the end of the forecast period," the NHC said in an advisory.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.