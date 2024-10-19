Tropical Storm Nadine approaching Belize, Hurricane Oscar forms near Turks and Caicos Islands: NHC

Tropical Storm Nadine and Tropical Storm Oscar formed on Saturday morning – the 14th and 15th named storms of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Neither storm will threaten Florida, forecasters say. Tropical Storm Oscar wa Slater upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday.

Nadine will make landfall over Belize and head towards Mexico. A stalled cold front is expected to steer Oscar away from Florida and back out to the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Nadine

Tropical Storm Nadine formed early Saturday morning off the coast of Central America and has made landfall in Belize.

There is no threat towards Florida, which is still reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tropical Storm Nadine is expected to make landfall over Belize and then head towards Mexico. No threat to Florida.

Nadine made landfall near Belize City around 11 a.m., according to the NHC.

Hurricane Oscar

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Oscar from a tropical storm to a hurricane at 2 p.m.

Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for Turks and Caicos Islands as well as the southeast area of the Bahamas, according to the NHC.

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner said Hurricane Oscar is not a threat to Florida, as a stalled cold front should steer it away.

The NHC said Turks and Caicos, the southeastern Bahamas, and eastern Cuba should monitor developments.

Will we see tropical storms develop in November?

FOX 35 meteorologist Noah Bergren shared some thoughts on his Facebook page.

"Between still extremely high ocean heat content, light wind shear, and favorable MJO (Madden Julian Oscillation) phase... the stage is set for hurricane(s) or multiple systems generating in the Caribbean early-mid November this year. If you have interest in Puerto Rico/Dominican/Haiti/Jamaica esp. heads up."

"November tropical systems can sometimes threaten Florida…from the south but more times than not they track W (west) or E (east) within the Caribbean."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: