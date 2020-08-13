Tropical Storm Kyle gains strength; Josephine expected to weaken

article

Forecasters are monitoring 2 tropical storms in the Atlantic on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Storm Kyle has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of New England. The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

"Some additional strengthening is possible during the next day or so. Kyle is forecast to become post-tropical on Sunday," the NHC reports.

As of Saturday morning, the system is located 360 miles east southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.

The eleventh named storm of the 2020 hurricane season is not posing any threat to Florida or the Northeast as it heads out to sea.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Josephine formed on Thursday morning, according to The National Hurricane Center (NHC). According to an update on Saturday morning, is holding steady with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It is located about 200 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and moving west northwest at 16 mph.

"Little change in strength is expected through today. After that, Josephine is expected to weaken."

The storm is still staying far enough to the northeast of the Leeward islands to prevent major damage. By Tuesday, the storm should weaken back down to a tropical depression.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. No impact on Florida is expected.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

