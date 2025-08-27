Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Fernand expected to become post-tropical by Wednesday night, NHC says

Published  August 27, 2025 7:47am EDT
    • Little change in strength is expected from Tropical Storm Fernand over the next 12 hours.
    • Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the storm will become post-tropical by Wednesday night. 
    • As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fernand was located about 590 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Little change in strength is expected from Tropical Storm Fernand over the next 12 hours, and forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the storm will become post-tropical by Wednesday night. 

Where is Tropical Storm Fernand?

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fernand was located about 590 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. 

Fernand ismoving toward the east near 12 mph, but is expected toresume an east-northeastward motion and accelerate over the nextcouple of days.

Maximum sustained winds for the storm remain near 45 mph with highergusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center of Fernand. 

Little change in strength is expected over the next 12 hoursor so, but Fernand is still forecast to become post-tropical by Wednesday night and open up into a trough by Thursday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure of the storm is 1007 mb.

Tracking the tropics

Big picture view:

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, 2025. However, most activity begins between August, September and October, with the most active period typically occurring around Sept. 10. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the FOX 35 Storm Team. 

