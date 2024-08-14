Tropical Storm Ernesto lashes Puerto Rico with flooding rain, forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Ernesto, which is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday as it causes flash flooding across eastern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The future hurricane is forecast to slam Bermuda early this weekend as a major Cat. 3 hurricane, with winds over 111 mph, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

In the NHC's 5 a.m. update, forecasters said the storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving toward the northwest at about 16 mph. Ernesto was located about 85 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The storm is currently dumping torrential rainfall over eastern Puerto Rico.

Ernesto is expected to shift northwest, gradually decreasing in speed later Wednesday night and Thursday. Ernesto's center is forecast to pass north of Puerto Rico on Wednesday before moving over the western Atlantic, approaching Bermuda by Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from Ernesto’s center.

Tropical Storm Ernesto: Latest forecast cone, spaghetti models, satellite imagery

Will Tropical Storm Ernesto impact Florida?

There will be no direct impacts to Florida, but the area will see wave action at Atlantic beaches picking up, with 5-8 foot breakers, leading to deadly rip currents and long-shore currents.

Tropical Storm Ernesto watches, warnings

Hurricane Watch issued for:

British Virgin Islands

Tropical Storm Warning issued for:

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico

Vieques and Culebra

